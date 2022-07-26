KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOP) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE: KNOP) is 37.80% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.34 and a high of $20.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The KNOP stock was last observed hovering at around $18.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $22.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.32% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 16.32% higher than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.41, the stock is 5.93% and 8.22% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock 11.65% off its SMA200. KNOP registered -8.09% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 21.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.57 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.60.

The stock witnessed a 12.94% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.27%, and is 2.62% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.34% over the week and 3.11% over the month.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOP) has around 1 employees, a market worth around $631.65M and $274.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.63 and Fwd P/E is 9.20. Profit margin for the company is 16.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 49.19% and -9.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.70%).

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOP) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/24/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -28.60% this year.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 33.75M, and float is at 24.34M with Short Float at 1.26%.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) that is trading 23.03% up over the past 12 months and Frontline Ltd. (FRO) that is 16.94% higher over the same period. Teekay Corporation (TK) is 3.75% up on the 1-year trading charts.