Lands’ End Inc. (LE) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Lands’ End Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) is -35.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.96 and a high of $44.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LE stock was last observed hovering at around $13.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.3%.

Currently trading at $12.76, the stock is 8.43% and 10.40% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing -2.30% at the moment leaves the stock -27.45% off its SMA200. LE registered -69.43% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.38%.

The stock witnessed a 10.76% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.06%, and is 3.32% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.69% over the week and 6.19% over the month.

Lands’ End Inc. (LE) has around 5000 employees, a market worth around $436.77M and $1.62B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.17 and Fwd P/E is 10.32. Profit margin for the company is 1.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.11% and -71.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.30%).

Lands’ End Inc. (LE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lands’ End Inc. (LE) is a “Hold”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lands’ End Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/08/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 198.50% this year.

Lands’ End Inc. (LE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 33.16M, and float is at 13.51M with Short Float at 14.48%.

Lands’ End Inc. (LE) Insider Activity

A total of 52 insider transactions have happened at Lands’ End Inc. (LE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 25 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LAMPERT EDWARD S,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that LAMPERT EDWARD S sold 2,913 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 06 at a price of $16.25 per share for a total of $47340.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17.11 million shares.

Lands’ End Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 01 that Griffith Jerome (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 1,314 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 01 and was made at $35.03 per share for $46029.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.31 million shares of the LE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 02, Griffith Jerome (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $40.21 for $0.4 million. The insider now directly holds 308,472 shares of Lands’ End Inc. (LE).

Lands’ End Inc. (LE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Dillard’s Inc. (DDS) that is trading 29.14% up over the past 12 months and Macy’s Inc. (M) that is 8.64% higher over the same period.