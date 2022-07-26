Luxfer Holdings PLC (LXFR) – The 43.41% Upside Potential Remains

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE: LXFR) is -20.87% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.26 and a high of $23.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LXFR stock was last observed hovering at around $15.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $27.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.43% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 43.41% higher than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.28, the stock is -0.09% and -2.60% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.13 million and changing 0.53% at the moment leaves the stock -14.51% off its SMA200. LXFR registered -21.88% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.32%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.35 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.68.

The stock witnessed a 3.17% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.38%, and is 0.39% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.17% over the week and 2.84% over the month.

Luxfer Holdings PLC (LXFR) has around 1400 employees, a market worth around $448.01M and $385.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.68 and Fwd P/E is 9.78. Profit margin for the company is 6.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.15% and -35.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.50%).

Luxfer Holdings PLC (LXFR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Luxfer Holdings PLC (LXFR) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Luxfer Holdings PLC is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 43.90% this year.

Luxfer Holdings PLC (LXFR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 27.49M, and float is at 24.78M with Short Float at 2.82%.

Luxfer Holdings PLC (LXFR) Insider Activity

A total of 83 insider transactions have happened at Luxfer Holdings PLC (LXFR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 34 and purchases happening 49 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by MULLEN PATRICK K,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that MULLEN PATRICK K bought 1,250 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 25 at a price of $16.28 per share for a total of $20346.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1250.0 shares.

Luxfer Holdings PLC disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 29 that Trimberger Lisa G (Director) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 29 and was made at $19.79 per share for $98950.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5000.0 shares of the LXFR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 05, Chivers Mark () disposed off 550 shares at an average price of $20.26 for $11142.0. The insider now directly holds 4,145 shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (LXFR).

Luxfer Holdings PLC (LXFR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. (LECO) that is trading -4.98% down over the past 12 months and TriMas Corporation (TRS) that is -11.69% lower over the same period. Worthington Industries Inc. (WOR) is -25.34% down on the 1-year trading charts.