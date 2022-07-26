Marten Transport Ltd. (MRTN) 2022 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 17.79% Upside

Marten Transport Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRTN) is 14.98% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.32 and a high of $20.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MRTN stock was last observed hovering at around $19.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $23.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.79% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 14.22% higher than the price target low of $23.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.73, the stock is 12.71% and 13.32% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.36 million and changing 0.46% at the moment leaves the stock 15.02% off its SMA200. MRTN registered 33.64% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 22.70%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.34 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.95.

The stock witnessed a 19.79% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.33%, and is 15.04% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.13% over the week and 3.52% over the month.

Marten Transport Ltd. (MRTN) has around 4007 employees, a market worth around $1.60B and $1.14B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.56 and Fwd P/E is 14.30. Profit margin for the company is 7.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 37.80% and -3.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.10%).

Marten Transport Ltd. (MRTN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Marten Transport Ltd. (MRTN) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Marten Transport Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/20/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 22.60% this year.

Marten Transport Ltd. (MRTN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 82.94M, and float is at 57.14M with Short Float at 3.48%.

Marten Transport Ltd. (MRTN) Insider Activity

A total of 33 insider transactions have happened at Marten Transport Ltd. (MRTN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WINKEL THOMAS J,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that WINKEL THOMAS J sold 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 17 at a price of $19.93 per share for a total of $59796.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45674.0 shares.

Marten Transport Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 10 that Hinnendael James J (Exec. VP and CFO) sold a total of 6,350 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 10 and was made at $18.38 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the MRTN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 03, TURNER JOHN H (EVP Sales & Marketing) disposed off 9,661 shares at an average price of $18.09 for $0.17 million. The insider now directly holds 83,355 shares of Marten Transport Ltd. (MRTN).

Marten Transport Ltd. (MRTN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc. (PTSI) that is trading 105.09% up over the past 12 months. USA Truck Inc. (USAK) is 117.38% up on the 1-year trading charts.