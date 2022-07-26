Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA) 2022 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 9.71% Upside

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE: MUSA) is 35.96% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $139.97 and a high of $277.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MUSA stock was last observed hovering at around $268.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.31% off its average median price target of $228.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.71% off the consensus price target high of $300.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -53.91% lower than the price target low of $176.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $270.88, the stock is 6.35% and 9.93% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.29 million and changing 0.86% at the moment leaves the stock 31.78% off its SMA200. MUSA registered 88.45% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 43.32%.

The stock witnessed a 16.82% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.82%, and is 0.65% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.81% over the week and 3.38% over the month.

Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA) has around 6245 employees, a market worth around $6.51B and $18.94B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.21 and Fwd P/E is 20.93. Profit margin for the company is 2.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 93.53% and -2.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.20%).

Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Murphy USA Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/26/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 14.10% this year.

Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 24.66M, and float is at 22.21M with Short Float at 9.46%.

Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA) Insider Activity

A total of 73 insider transactions have happened at Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 34 and purchases happening 39 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bridges Jennifer,the company’sSVP, Asset Development. SEC filings show that Bridges Jennifer sold 2,810 shares of the company’s common stock on May 17 at a price of $251.18 per share for a total of $0.71 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2268.0 shares.

Murphy USA Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 16 that MURPHY ROBERT MADISON (Director) sold a total of 1,965 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 16 and was made at $250.20 per share for $0.49 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.51 million shares of the MUSA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 13, MURPHY ROBERT MADISON (Director) disposed off 8,035 shares at an average price of $250.13 for $2.01 million. The insider now directly holds 515,489 shares of Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA).

Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) that is trading 71.59% up over the past 12 months and Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) that is -27.63% lower over the same period. Casey’s General Stores Inc. (CASY) is 1.92% up on the 1-year trading charts.