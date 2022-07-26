Patria Investments Limited (PAX) Analysis & Forecast for 2022

Patria Investments Limited (NASDAQ: PAX) is -16.17% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.51 and a high of $19.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PAX stock was last observed hovering at around $13.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08%.

Currently trading at $13.58, the stock is 1.32% and -7.07% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 64005.0 and changing 0.59% at the moment leaves the stock -16.75% off its SMA200. PAX registered -14.21% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.93%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.76 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.92.

The stock witnessed a 2.80% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.94%, and is 5.60% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.11% over the week and 3.80% over the month.

Patria Investments Limited (PAX) has around 390 employees, a market worth around $737.80M and $235.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.14 and Fwd P/E is 8.27. Profit margin for the company is 52.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.55% and -30.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.20%).

Patria Investments Limited (PAX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Patria Investments Limited (PAX) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 97.10% this year.

Patria Investments Limited (PAX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 139.91M, and float is at 51.75M with Short Float at 1.04%.

Patria Investments Limited (PAX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) that is trading -23.51% down over the past 12 months and UBS Group AG (UBS) that is 6.79% higher over the same period.