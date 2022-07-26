RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. (RICK) down -31.20% since start of the year

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: RICK) is -31.20% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $46.49 and a high of $94.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RICK stock was last observed hovering at around $54.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.41% off its average median price target of $106.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.35% off the consensus price target high of $120.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 46.42% higher than the price target low of $100.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $53.58, the stock is 3.97% and 0.79% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 74091.0 and changing -2.56% at the moment leaves the stock -16.93% off its SMA200. RICK registered -8.72% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.98%.

The stock witnessed a 10.57% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.07%, and is -0.26% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.51% over the week and 4.60% over the month.

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. (RICK) has around 2529 employees, a market worth around $504.19M and $238.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.73 and Fwd P/E is 9.50. Profit margin for the company is 15.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.26% and -43.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.10%).

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. (RICK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. (RICK) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/14/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 609.30% this year.

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. (RICK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 9.49M, and float is at 7.68M with Short Float at 5.31%.

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. (RICK) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. (RICK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Elaine Johnson Martin,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Elaine Johnson Martin bought 100 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 02 at a price of $50.00 per share for a total of $5000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8580.0 shares.

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 20 that Chhay Bradley Lim (Chief Financial Officer) bought a total of 185 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 20 and was made at $53.00 per share for $9805.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3435.0 shares of the RICK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 20, Elaine Johnson Martin (Director) acquired 39 shares at an average price of $53.00 for $2067.0. The insider now directly holds 8,480 shares of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. (RICK).

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. (RICK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Flanigan’s Enterprises Inc. (BDL) that is trading -15.41% down over the past 12 months.