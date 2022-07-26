Things appear to be looking up for Grand Canyon Education Inc. (LOPE)

Grand Canyon Education Inc. (NASDAQ: LOPE) is 10.48% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $70.00 and a high of $102.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LOPE stock was last observed hovering at around $93.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.78% off its average median price target of $111.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.66% off the consensus price target high of $115.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 13.92% higher than the price target low of $110.00 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $94.69, the stock is 3.06% and 5.44% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.27 million and changing 0.83% at the moment leaves the stock 7.67% off its SMA200. LOPE registered 2.81% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 13.01%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.13 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.22.

The stock witnessed a 4.53% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.53%, and is 6.37% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.41% over the week and 2.71% over the month.

Grand Canyon Education Inc. (LOPE) has around 3675 employees, a market worth around $3.05B and $903.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.85 and Fwd P/E is 14.55. Profit margin for the company is 26.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 35.27% and -7.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.20%).

Grand Canyon Education Inc. (LOPE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Grand Canyon Education Inc. (LOPE) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Grand Canyon Education Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 8.60% this year.

Grand Canyon Education Inc. (LOPE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 34.81M, and float is at 31.71M with Short Float at 3.33%.

Grand Canyon Education Inc. (LOPE) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at Grand Canyon Education Inc. (LOPE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Browning Lori,the company’sChief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Browning Lori sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 07 at a price of $90.37 per share for a total of $90370.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15369.0 shares.

Grand Canyon Education Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 11 that Claypatch Kathy J. (Chief Information Officer) sold a total of 800 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 11 and was made at $92.16 per share for $73728.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8462.0 shares of the LOPE stock.

Grand Canyon Education Inc. (LOPE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include 2U Inc. (TWOU) that is -79.31% lower over the past 12 months. Stride Inc. (LRN) is 38.83% up on the 1-year trading charts.