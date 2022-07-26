Things appear to be looking up for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: GPMT) is -14.86% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.81 and a high of $14.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GPMT stock was last observed hovering at around $9.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $12.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.15% off the consensus price target high of $13.50 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 9.36% higher than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.97, the stock is 2.52% and -0.68% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 0.40% at the moment leaves the stock -12.05% off its SMA200. GPMT registered -28.53% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.35%.

The stock witnessed a 1.32% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.50%, and is 4.07% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.19% over the week and 2.72% over the month.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT) has around 33 employees, a market worth around $533.10M and $192.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.94 and Fwd P/E is 8.72. Profit margin for the company is 21.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.17% and -31.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.70%).

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/07/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 267.30% this year.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 53.86M, and float is at 52.95M with Short Float at 2.40%.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SANDERS WILLIAM REID,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that SANDERS WILLIAM REID bought 8,262 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 20 at a price of $13.20 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 87887.0 shares.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 19 that ALPART STEPHEN (Chief Investment Officer) bought a total of 3,900 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 19 and was made at $12.97 per share for $50583.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.13 million shares of the GPMT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 13, TAYLOR JOHN A (President and CEO) acquired 7,400 shares at an average price of $13.41 for $99238.0. The insider now directly holds 245,845 shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT).

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Prologis Inc. (PLD) that is trading -0.30% down over the past 12 months and Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) that is -22.77% lower over the same period. Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) is -11.58% down on the 1-year trading charts.