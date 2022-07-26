TriNet Group Inc. (TNET) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

TriNet Group Inc. (NYSE: TNET) is -15.06% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $69.16 and a high of $109.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TNET stock was last observed hovering at around $80.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.19%.

Currently trading at $80.91, the stock is 2.76% and 4.33% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 0.24% at the moment leaves the stock -9.82% off its SMA200. TNET registered 10.37% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.60%.

The stock witnessed a 8.57% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.23%, and is 4.02% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.71% over the week and 2.50% over the month.

TriNet Group Inc. (TNET) has around 3300 employees, a market worth around $5.15B and $4.70B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.07 and Fwd P/E is 14.41. Profit margin for the company is 8.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.99% and -26.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (25.60%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 26.10% this year.

TriNet Group Inc. (TNET) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 65.00M, and float is at 58.17M with Short Float at 3.69%.

TriNet Group Inc. (TNET) Insider Activity

A total of 157 insider transactions have happened at TriNet Group Inc. (TNET) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 123 and purchases happening 34 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Chamberlain Paul Edward,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Chamberlain Paul Edward sold 125 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 01 at a price of $77.14 per share for a total of $9642.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36534.0 shares.

TriNet Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 24 that Goldfield Burton M. (PRESIDENT, CEO and DIRECTOR) sold a total of 6,250 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 24 and was made at $75.60 per share for $0.47 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.23 million shares of the TNET stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 16, BINGHAM H RAYMOND (Director) disposed off 415 shares at an average price of $70.69 for $29337.0. The insider now directly holds 85,004 shares of TriNet Group Inc. (TNET).

TriNet Group Inc. (TNET): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Paychex Inc. (PAYX) that is trading 8.26% up over the past 12 months and Barrett Business Services Inc. (BBSI) that is 8.75% higher over the same period.