What should you know before buying stock in Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. (CQP)

Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. (AMEX: CQP) is 15.78% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $37.81 and a high of $61.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CQP stock was last observed hovering at around $46.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.53% off its average median price target of $53.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.1% off the consensus price target high of $58.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -8.13% lower than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $48.66, the stock is 10.26% and 0.47% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.15 million and changing 5.48% at the moment leaves the stock 2.12% off its SMA200. CQP registered 17.85% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 9.68%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.56 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.59.

The stock witnessed a 10.04% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.74%, and is 11.76% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.53% over the week and 3.90% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 17.13 and Fwd P/E is 11.87. Distance from 52-week low is 28.70% and -21.00% from its 52-week high.

Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. (CQP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. (CQP) is a “Underweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.30, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 30.00% this year.

Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. (CQP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 484.03M, and float is at 40.61M with Short Float at 3.32%.

Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. (CQP) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. (CQP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ball James Robert,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Ball James Robert sold 3,075 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 03 at a price of $54.48 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4875.0 shares.

Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 01 that CQP ROCKIES PLATFORM LLC (10% Owner) bought a total of 9,473 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 01 and was made at $40.96 per share for $0.39 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9473.0 shares of the CQP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 30, CQP ROCKIES PLATFORM LLC (10% Owner) acquired 35,044 shares at an average price of $40.93 for $1.43 million. The insider now directly holds 35,044 shares of Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. (CQP).

Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. (CQP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include DCP Midstream LP (DCP) that is trading 19.99% up over the past 12 months and ONEOK Inc. (OKE) that is 11.69% higher over the same period. Chevron Corporation (CVX) is 50.19% up on the 1-year trading charts.