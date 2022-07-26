What should you know before buying stock in LendingTree Inc. (TREE)

LendingTree Inc. (NASDAQ: TREE) is -60.36% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $40.82 and a high of $217.02 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TREE stock was last observed hovering at around $50.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.67% off its average median price target of $120.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 69.62% off the consensus price target high of $160.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 14.74% higher than the price target low of $57.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $48.60, the stock is 4.12% and -10.40% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.18 million and changing -3.32% at the moment leaves the stock -53.09% off its SMA200. TREE registered -74.40% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -62.10%.

The stock witnessed a -11.43% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -45.39%, and is 11.60% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.53% over the week and 6.20% over the month.

LendingTree Inc. (TREE) has around 1407 employees, a market worth around $635.69M and $1.11B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.37 and Fwd P/E is 11.56. Profit margin for the company is 3.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.06% and -77.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.30%).

LendingTree Inc. (TREE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for LendingTree Inc. (TREE) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

LendingTree Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/27/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 342.30% this year.

LendingTree Inc. (TREE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 12.90M, and float is at 10.84M with Short Float at 10.80%.

LendingTree Inc. (TREE) Insider Activity

A total of 49 insider transactions have happened at LendingTree Inc. (TREE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by ERNST MARK A,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that ERNST MARK A bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 09 at a price of $65.67 per share for a total of $0.66 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10000.0 shares.

LendingTree Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 19 that Shumate Carla (Chief Accounting Officer) bought a total of 36 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 19 and was made at $137.11 per share for $4936.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 18.0 shares of the TREE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 02, Salvage Neil (President, LT Marketplace) disposed off 4,153 shares at an average price of $148.00 for $0.61 million. The insider now directly holds 2,025 shares of LendingTree Inc. (TREE).

LendingTree Inc. (TREE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH) that is trading 6.06% up over the past 12 months. Willis Lease Finance Corporation (WLFC) is -8.07% down on the 1-year trading charts.