Why should you keep an eye on Hillenbrand Inc. (HI)?

Hillenbrand Inc. (NYSE: HI) is -17.37% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $37.84 and a high of $54.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HI stock was last observed hovering at around $42.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.28% off its average median price target of $65.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.74% off the consensus price target high of $69.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 30.71% higher than the price target low of $62.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $42.96, the stock is 5.83% and 4.67% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.19 million and changing 0.66% at the moment leaves the stock -5.05% off its SMA200. HI registered -3.40% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.91%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.35 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.22.

The stock witnessed a 6.97% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.48%, and is 10.84% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.71% over the week and 2.78% over the month.

Hillenbrand Inc. (HI) has around 10500 employees, a market worth around $3.08B and $2.92B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.04 and Fwd P/E is 10.26. Profit margin for the company is 6.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.53% and -20.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.70%).

Hillenbrand Inc. (HI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hillenbrand Inc. (HI) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hillenbrand Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/16/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 504.80% this year.

Hillenbrand Inc. (HI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 73.10M, and float is at 70.95M with Short Float at 1.80%.

Hillenbrand Inc. (HI) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Hillenbrand Inc. (HI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by VanHimbergen Robert M,the company’sSr VP, Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that VanHimbergen Robert M bought 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 06 at a price of $44.00 per share for a total of $0.26 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6000.0 shares.

Hillenbrand Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 27 that TRAINOR CHRISTOPHER H (Sr. Vice President) sold a total of 7,454 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 27 and was made at $52.90 per share for $0.39 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 46327.0 shares of the HI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 23, Raver Joe Anthony (President and CEO) disposed off 90,090 shares at an average price of $52.01 for $4.69 million. The insider now directly holds 212,606 shares of Hillenbrand Inc. (HI).

Hillenbrand Inc. (HI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Service Corporation International (SCI) that is trading 25.29% up over the past 12 months and Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) that is -1.65% lower over the same period. Matthews International Corporation (MATW) is -17.58% down on the 1-year trading charts.