Why The E.W. Scripps Company (SSP) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) is -24.50% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.04 and a high of $23.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SSP stock was last observed hovering at around $14.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.26%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $14.61, the stock is 12.17% and 4.02% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.17 million and changing 1.81% at the moment leaves the stock -20.56% off its SMA200. SSP registered -23.31% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.72%.

The stock witnessed a 15.22% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.36%, and is 10.10% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.89% over the week and 4.03% over the month.

The E.W. Scripps Company (SSP) has around 5600 employees, a market worth around $1.23B and $2.31B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.98 and Fwd P/E is 8.83. Profit margin for the company is 3.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.35% and -38.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.40%).

The E.W. Scripps Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/11/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -58.70% this year.

The E.W. Scripps Company (SSP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 82.79M, and float is at 58.69M with Short Float at 2.06%.

The E.W. Scripps Company (SSP) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at The E.W. Scripps Company (SSP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Scripps William H.,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Scripps William H. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 03 at a price of $15.48 per share for a total of $0.31 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56940.0 shares.

The E.W. Scripps Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 02 that Scripps William H. (10% Owner) sold a total of 43,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 02 and was made at $15.48 per share for $0.67 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 76940.0 shares of the SSP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 17, Granado Anthony S. (10% Owner) acquired 660 shares at an average price of $15.86 for $10468.0. The insider now directly holds 20,660 shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (SSP).

The E.W. Scripps Company (SSP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include DallasNews Corporation (DALN) that is trading 5.75% up over the past 12 months and The New York Times Company (NYT) that is -28.78% lower over the same period. Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NXST) is 27.46% up on the 1-year trading charts.