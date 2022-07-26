Will Axcelis Technologies Inc. (ACLS) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Axcelis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ACLS) is -14.19% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $34.90 and a high of $83.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ACLS stock was last observed hovering at around $63.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.33% off its average median price target of $80.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.65% off the consensus price target high of $95.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 15.82% higher than the price target low of $76.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $63.98, the stock is 15.10% and 12.52% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.28 million and changing 0.52% at the moment leaves the stock 3.95% off its SMA200. ACLS registered 70.39% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 6.65%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.53 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.26.

The stock witnessed a 19.05% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.69%, and is 13.92% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.73% over the week and 5.56% over the month.

Axcelis Technologies Inc. (ACLS) has around 1122 employees, a market worth around $2.21B and $733.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.61 and Fwd P/E is 13.30. Profit margin for the company is 16.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 83.32% and -23.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.00%).

Axcelis Technologies Inc. (ACLS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Axcelis Technologies Inc. (ACLS) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Axcelis Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 96.60% this year.

Axcelis Technologies Inc. (ACLS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 33.24M, and float is at 32.33M with Short Float at 3.17%.

Axcelis Technologies Inc. (ACLS) Insider Activity

A total of 66 insider transactions have happened at Axcelis Technologies Inc. (ACLS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 43 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by FALLON LYNNETTE C,the company’sExecutive VP, HR/Legal. SEC filings show that FALLON LYNNETTE C sold 3,249 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 17 at a price of $71.85 per share for a total of $0.23 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47977.0 shares.

Axcelis Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 16 that PUMA MARY G (President and CEO) sold a total of 11,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 16 and was made at $69.23 per share for $0.76 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.39 million shares of the ACLS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 03, Lawson Douglas A. (EVP, Corporate Mktg & Strategy) disposed off 2,798 shares at an average price of $71.65 for $0.2 million. The insider now directly holds 33,335 shares of Axcelis Technologies Inc. (ACLS).

Axcelis Technologies Inc. (ACLS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amtech Systems Inc. (ASYS) that is trading -20.13% down over the past 12 months and Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) that is -28.55% lower over the same period. CVD Equipment Corporation (CVV) is 12.17% up on the 1-year trading charts.