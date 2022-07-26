Will HarborOne Bancorp Inc. (HONE) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

HarborOne Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: HONE) is -3.03% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.99 and a high of $15.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HONE stock was last observed hovering at around $14.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 10.06% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -2.79% lower than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.39, the stock is 2.19% and 3.09% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.14 million and changing 0.07% at the moment leaves the stock 0.42% off its SMA200. HONE registered 1.91% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 0.07%.

The stock witnessed a 5.04% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.65%, and is 1.84% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.79% over the week and 1.74% over the month.

HarborOne Bancorp Inc. (HONE) has around 635 employees, a market worth around $735.04M and $143.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.14 and Fwd P/E is 15.04. Profit margin for the company is 35.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.78% and -6.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.40%).

HarborOne Bancorp Inc. (HONE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for HarborOne Bancorp Inc. (HONE) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 37.70% this year.

HarborOne Bancorp Inc. (HONE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 47.84M, and float is at 45.22M with Short Float at 2.23%.

HarborOne Bancorp Inc. (HONE) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at HarborOne Bancorp Inc. (HONE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Blake James W.,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Blake James W. sold 49,389 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 29 at a price of $14.33 per share for a total of $0.71 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.29 million shares.

HarborOne Bancorp Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 28 that Blake James W. (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 28 and was made at $14.11 per share for $0.71 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.29 million shares of the HONE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 25, Blake James W. (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 50,000 shares at an average price of $14.48 for $0.72 million. The insider now directly holds 288,840 shares of HarborOne Bancorp Inc. (HONE).

HarborOne Bancorp Inc. (HONE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) that is trading -23.51% down over the past 12 months and Bank of America Corporation (BAC) that is -10.53% lower over the same period. Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is -2.44% down on the 1-year trading charts.