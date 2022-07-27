Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (APT) – The 72.48% Upside Potential Remains

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (AMEX: APT) is -22.78% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.76 and a high of $12.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The APT stock was last observed hovering at around $4.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $16.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 72.48% off the consensus price target high of $16.75 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 72.48% higher than the price target low of $16.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.61, the stock is 2.90% and 4.74% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 58464.0 and changing -0.22% at the moment leaves the stock -5.10% off its SMA200. APT registered -50.91% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.15%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.77 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.73.

The stock witnessed a 5.73% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.39%, and is 1.32% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.43% over the week and 3.01% over the month.

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (APT) has around 121 employees, a market worth around $59.47M and $63.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.52. Profit margin for the company is 7.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.61% and -62.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.90%).

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (APT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (APT) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -74.00% this year.

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (APT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 13.06M, and float is at 11.64M with Short Float at 3.46%.

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (APT) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (APT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by RITOTA JOHN,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that RITOTA JOHN sold 8,800 shares of the company’s common stock on May 23 at a price of $4.50 per share for a total of $39621.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28063.0 shares.

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 15 that Garcia David R (Director) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 15 and was made at $5.24 per share for $52400.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6013.0 shares of the APT stock.

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (APT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) that is trading -60.37% down over the past 12 months and Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS) that is -44.19% lower over the same period. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) is -43.69% down on the 1-year trading charts.