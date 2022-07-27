Analysts suggest RCM Technologies Inc. (RCMT) could spike 31.27% in a year

RCM Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: RCMT) is 150.98% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.00 and a high of $28.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RCMT stock was last observed hovering at around $17.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $24.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.27% off the consensus price target high of $26.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 22.3% higher than the price target low of $23.00 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $17.87, the stock is -7.65% and -16.02% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 51710.0 and changing -0.39% at the moment leaves the stock 53.72% off its SMA200. RCMT registered 326.49% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 204.43%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.81 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.34.

The stock witnessed a -17.12% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 46.00%, and is -6.54% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.96% over the week and 7.35% over the month.

RCM Technologies Inc. (RCMT) has around 3880 employees, a market worth around $196.03M and $241.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.03 and Fwd P/E is 8.22. Profit margin for the company is 6.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 347.12% and -37.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (27.30%).

RCM Technologies Inc. (RCMT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for RCM Technologies Inc. (RCMT) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

RCM Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 229.50% this year.

RCM Technologies Inc. (RCMT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 10.23M, and float is at 7.32M with Short Float at 3.04%.

RCM Technologies Inc. (RCMT) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at RCM Technologies Inc. (RCMT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MILLER KEVIN D,the company’sCFO. SEC filings show that MILLER KEVIN D sold 3,363 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 28 at a price of $24.10 per share for a total of $81050.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.58 million shares.

RCM Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 27 that MILLER KEVIN D (CFO) sold a total of 16,250 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 27 and was made at $24.00 per share for $0.39 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.58 million shares of the RCMT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 03, Vizi Bradley (Executive Chairman & President) disposed off 92,026 shares at an average price of $26.20 for $2.41 million. The insider now directly holds 1,375,000 shares of RCM Technologies Inc. (RCMT).

RCM Technologies Inc. (RCMT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) that is trading -6.08% down over the past 12 months and Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) that is 70.32% higher over the same period. Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) is 5.64% up on the 1-year trading charts.