Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE: BOH) is -6.16% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $70.89 and a high of $92.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BOH stock was last observed hovering at around $78.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.25%.

Currently trading at $78.60, the stock is 4.28% and 3.54% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.16 million and changing 0.32% at the moment leaves the stock -4.10% off its SMA200. BOH registered -5.57% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.19%.

The stock witnessed a 0.83% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.51%, and is 3.33% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.74% over the week and 2.01% over the month.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) has around 2056 employees, a market worth around $3.17B and $528.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.93 and Fwd P/E is 13.22. Profit margin for the company is 46.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.88% and -14.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (25.20%).

Bank of Hawaii Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/24/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 62.10% this year.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 39.75M, and float is at 39.53M with Short Float at 5.30%.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HO PETER S,the company’sChairman, CEO and President. SEC filings show that HO PETER S sold 5,500 shares of the company’s common stock on May 10 at a price of $74.51 per share for a total of $0.41 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.24 million shares.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 27 that Shigemura Dean Y (Vice Chair, CFO & PAO) bought a total of 500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 27 and was made at $20.25 per share for $10125.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 500.0 shares of the BOH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 10, HO PETER S (Chairman, CEO and President) disposed off 5,500 shares at an average price of $87.86 for $0.48 million. The insider now directly holds 230,808 shares of Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH).

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Central Pacific Financial Corp. (CPF) that is trading -7.28% down over the past 12 months and Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) that is 8.98% higher over the same period. Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR) is 21.59% up on the 1-year trading charts.