Check out this: Eagle Materials Inc. (EXP) could be on the verge of a big rally

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE: EXP) is -26.38% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $105.34 and a high of $169.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EXP stock was last observed hovering at around $122.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13% off its average median price target of $146.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.4% off the consensus price target high of $184.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 5.74% higher than the price target low of $130.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $122.54, the stock is 6.98% and 2.22% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.3 million and changing 0.11% at the moment leaves the stock -11.11% off its SMA200. EXP registered -9.06% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.03%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.00 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.80.

The stock witnessed a 13.82% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.73%, and is 1.90% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.84% over the week and 2.89% over the month.

Eagle Materials Inc. (EXP) has around 2200 employees, a market worth around $4.70B and $1.86B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.42 and Fwd P/E is 9.67. Profit margin for the company is 20.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.33% and -27.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.10%).

Eagle Materials Inc. (EXP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Eagle Materials Inc. (EXP) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Eagle Materials Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/27/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 14.40% this year.

Eagle Materials Inc. (EXP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 38.90M, and float is at 37.66M with Short Float at 2.87%.

Eagle Materials Inc. (EXP) Insider Activity

A total of 36 insider transactions have happened at Eagle Materials Inc. (EXP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BOWMAN ED H JR,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that BOWMAN ED H JR sold 1,828 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 17 at a price of $110.15 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10485.0 shares.

Eagle Materials Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 01 that Graass James H (EVP & General Counsel) sold a total of 2,856 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 01 and was made at $131.02 per share for $0.37 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 14294.0 shares of the EXP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 24, Graass James H (EVP & General Counsel) disposed off 5,711 shares at an average price of $125.07 for $0.71 million. The insider now directly holds 14,294 shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (EXP).

Eagle Materials Inc. (EXP): Who are the competitors?

Trex Company Inc. (TREX) is -38.97% down on the 1-year trading charts.