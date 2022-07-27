Check out this: UMB Financial Corporation (UMBF) could be on the verge of a big rally

UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: UMBF) is -13.19% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $81.57 and a high of $112.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The UMBF stock was last observed hovering at around $91.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.35%.

Currently trading at $92.11, the stock is 4.76% and 4.29% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.28 million and changing 0.38% at the moment leaves the stock -5.82% off its SMA200. UMBF registered 4.62% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.78%.

The stock witnessed a 4.63% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.78%, and is 3.89% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.77% over the week and 2.44% over the month.

UMB Financial Corporation (UMBF) has around 3529 employees, a market worth around $4.48B and $877.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.27 and Fwd P/E is 10.80. Profit margin for the company is 41.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.92% and -17.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.10%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 22.20% this year.

UMB Financial Corporation (UMBF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 48.41M, and float is at 43.72M with Short Float at 2.56%.

UMB Financial Corporation (UMBF) Insider Activity

A total of 145 insider transactions have happened at UMB Financial Corporation (UMBF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 115 and purchases happening 30 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Peterman Tamara,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Peterman Tamara bought 195 shares of the company’s common stock on May 02 at a price of $90.46 per share for a total of $17625.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3567.0 shares.

UMB Financial Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 02 that GRAVES GREG M (Director) bought a total of 257 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 02 and was made at $90.46 per share for $23250.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 30104.0 shares of the UMBF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 16, KEMPER J MARINER (Chairman and CEO) disposed off 1,554 shares at an average price of $102.64 for $0.16 million. The insider now directly holds 1,980,191 shares of UMB Financial Corporation (UMBF).

UMB Financial Corporation (UMBF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Landmark Bancorp Inc. (LARK) that is trading -1.38% down over the past 12 months and West Bancorporation Inc. (WTBA) that is -15.09% lower over the same period. Great Southern Bancorp Inc. (GSBC) is 21.49% up on the 1-year trading charts.