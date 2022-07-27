FLNG Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider FLEX LNG Ltd. (FLNG) Now

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE: FLNG) is 31.46% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.84 and a high of $33.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FLNG stock was last observed hovering at around $30.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.56% off its average median price target of $30.51 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.77% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -77.98% lower than the price target low of $17.35 for the same period.

Currently trading at $30.88, the stock is 11.12% and 11.94% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.49 million and changing 1.85% at the moment leaves the stock 27.98% off its SMA200. FLNG registered 129.25% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 71.56%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.86 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.96.

The stock witnessed a 10.76% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.09%, and is 8.05% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.52% over the week and 4.83% over the month.

FLEX LNG Ltd. (FLNG) has around 8 employees, a market worth around $1.64B and $343.45M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.96. Distance from 52-week low is 140.50% and -7.43% from its 52-week high.

FLEX LNG Ltd. (FLNG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for FLEX LNG Ltd. (FLNG) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

FLEX LNG Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/30/2022.

FLEX LNG Ltd. (FLNG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 53.13M, and float is at 28.26M with Short Float at 2.58%.

FLEX LNG Ltd. (FLNG) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at FLEX LNG Ltd. (FLNG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.