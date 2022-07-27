Full House Resorts Inc. (FLL) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Full House Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ: FLL) is -50.95% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.82 and a high of $12.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FLL stock was last observed hovering at around $6.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $13.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 65.06% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 50.5% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.94, the stock is 1.48% and -7.19% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.1 million and changing -1.00% at the moment leaves the stock -33.68% off its SMA200. FLL registered -28.17% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -30.53%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.88 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.54.

The stock witnessed a -11.61% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -36.27%, and is 0.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.88% over the week and 6.66% over the month.

Full House Resorts Inc. (FLL) has around 893 employees, a market worth around $211.46M and $179.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.28 and Fwd P/E is 5.74. Profit margin for the company is 8.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.24% and -52.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.80%).

Full House Resorts Inc. (FLL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Full House Resorts Inc. (FLL) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Full House Resorts Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -54.50% this year.

Full House Resorts Inc. (FLL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 34.26M, and float is at 32.49M with Short Float at 3.39%.

Full House Resorts Inc. (FLL) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Full House Resorts Inc. (FLL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Fanger Lewis A.,the company’sSr. VP, CFO and Treasurer. SEC filings show that Fanger Lewis A. bought 16,083 shares of the company’s common stock on May 24 at a price of $6.06 per share for a total of $97531.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Full House Resorts Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 20 that Fanger Lewis A. (Sr. VP, CFO and Treasurer) bought a total of 12,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 20 and was made at $6.45 per share for $77370.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 89917.0 shares of the FLL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 13, Hartmeier Michael A. (Director) acquired 6,500 shares at an average price of $6.47 for $42055.0. The insider now directly holds 51,927 shares of Full House Resorts Inc. (FLL).

Full House Resorts Inc. (FLL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Golden Entertainment Inc. (GDEN) that is trading -12.97% down over the past 12 months and Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) that is -5.75% lower over the same period. Century Casinos Inc. (CNTY) is -32.46% down on the 1-year trading charts.