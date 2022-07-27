FutureFuel Corp. (FF) 2022 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 50.21% Upside

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE: FF) is -8.77% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.15 and a high of $10.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FF stock was last observed hovering at around $6.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.21% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 50.21% higher than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $6.97, the stock is 0.19% and -2.51% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.13 million and changing 0.72% at the moment leaves the stock -12.96% off its SMA200. FF registered -19.61% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.41%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.42 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.05.

The stock witnessed a -2.52% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -26.94%, and is -1.13% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.59% over the week and 3.47% over the month.

FutureFuel Corp. (FF) has around 470 employees, a market worth around $314.90M and $322.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.48. Profit margin for the company is 7.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.33% and -34.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.00%).

FutureFuel Corp. (FF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for FutureFuel Corp. (FF) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

FutureFuel Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/11/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -43.60% this year.

FutureFuel Corp. (FF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 43.76M, and float is at 43.35M with Short Float at 1.01%.

FutureFuel Corp. (FF) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Bedell Donald C.,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Bedell Donald C. bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 29 at a price of $7.15 per share for a total of $35750.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 93650.0 shares.

FutureFuel Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 17 that Bedell Donald C. (Director) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 17 and was made at $7.95 per share for $79500.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 88650.0 shares of the FF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 16, Bedell Donald C. (Director) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $8.40 for $84000.0. The insider now directly holds 78,650 shares of FutureFuel Corp. (FF).

FutureFuel Corp. (FF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amyris Inc. (AMRS) that is trading -88.31% down over the past 12 months and Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) that is 35.04% higher over the same period. Green Plains Inc. (GPRE) is -11.21% down on the 1-year trading charts.