Houlihan Lokey Inc. (HLI) Analysis & Forecast for 2022

Houlihan Lokey Inc. (NYSE: HLI) is -20.83% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $74.23 and a high of $122.62 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HLI stock was last observed hovering at around $81.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.34% off its average median price target of $85.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.94% off the consensus price target high of $105.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -9.28% lower than the price target low of $75.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $81.96, the stock is 2.94% and 0.63% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.26 million and changing 0.42% at the moment leaves the stock -15.00% off its SMA200. HLI registered -5.08% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.69%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.19 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.53.

The stock witnessed a 0.79% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.87%, and is 1.90% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.94% over the week and 2.73% over the month.

Houlihan Lokey Inc. (HLI) has around 2257 employees, a market worth around $5.44B and $2.27B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.79 and Fwd P/E is 13.46. Profit margin for the company is 19.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.41% and -33.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (30.50%).

Houlihan Lokey Inc. (HLI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Houlihan Lokey Inc. (HLI) is a “Hold”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Houlihan Lokey Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/27/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 40.80% this year.

Houlihan Lokey Inc. (HLI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 64.10M, and float is at 49.41M with Short Float at 2.79%.

Houlihan Lokey Inc. (HLI) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Houlihan Lokey Inc. (HLI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SCHRIESHEIM ROBERT A,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that SCHRIESHEIM ROBERT A bought 192 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 16 at a price of $77.43 per share for a total of $14867.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 29678.0 shares.

Houlihan Lokey Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 16 that SCHRIESHEIM ROBERT A (Director) bought a total of 121 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 16 and was made at $99.34 per share for $12020.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 28066.0 shares of the HLI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 25, ZUBER PAUL ANDREW (Director) disposed off 2,000 shares at an average price of $103.40 for $0.21 million. The insider now directly holds 2,829 shares of Houlihan Lokey Inc. (HLI).

Houlihan Lokey Inc. (HLI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) that is trading -45.10% down over the past 12 months and Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (OPY) that is -16.34% lower over the same period. Morgan Stanley (MS) is -16.31% down on the 1-year trading charts.