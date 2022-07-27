IMMR Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Immersion Corporation (IMMR) Now

Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ: IMMR) is -5.78% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.28 and a high of $9.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IMMR stock was last observed hovering at around $5.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.2% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 46.2% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.38, the stock is -1.91% and -1.99% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.13 million and changing -0.19% at the moment leaves the stock -4.31% off its SMA200. IMMR registered -27.59% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 5.28%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.16 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.08.

The stock witnessed a -4.44% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.96%, and is -5.11% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.24% over the week and 3.38% over the month.

Immersion Corporation (IMMR) has around 26 employees, a market worth around $187.71M and $35.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.35. Profit margin for the company is 44.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.70% and -44.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.20%).

Immersion Corporation (IMMR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Immersion Corporation (IMMR) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Immersion Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 107.20% this year.

Immersion Corporation (IMMR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 34.00M, and float is at 32.84M with Short Float at 2.37%.

Immersion Corporation (IMMR) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at Immersion Corporation (IMMR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by MARTIN WILLIAM C,the company’sChief Strategy Officer. SEC filings show that MARTIN WILLIAM C bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 31 at a price of $5.61 per share for a total of $56125.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.43 million shares.

Immersion Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 27 that MARTIN WILLIAM C (Chief Strategy Officer) bought a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 27 and was made at $5.72 per share for $0.29 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.42 million shares of the IMMR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 11, Akerman Aaron (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 912 shares at an average price of $4.38 for $3996.0. The insider now directly holds 29,176 shares of Immersion Corporation (IMMR).

Immersion Corporation (IMMR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Methode Electronics Inc. (MEI) that is trading -16.20% down over the past 12 months and Visteon Corporation (VC) that is 6.87% higher over the same period. Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) is -14.56% down on the 1-year trading charts.