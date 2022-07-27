Is RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (RAVE) a good stock to buy now?

RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVE) is 31.68% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.82 and a high of $1.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RAVE stock was last observed hovering at around $1.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $2.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.8% off the consensus price target high of $2.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 46.8% higher than the price target low of $2.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.33, the stock is 9.36% and 26.74% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 44885.0 and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock 21.10% off its SMA200. RAVE registered -3.62% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 43.01%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.78 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.42.

The stock witnessed a 25.47% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 30.39%, and is -0.75% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.96% over the week and 6.06% over the month.

RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (RAVE) has around 23 employees, a market worth around $25.78M and $10.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.09. Profit margin for the company is 21.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 62.20% and -26.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.30%).

RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (RAVE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (RAVE) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 130.00% this year.

RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (RAVE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 18.00M, and float is at 16.30M with Short Float at 0.27%.

RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (RAVE) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (RAVE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SCHWARZ MARK E,the company’sChairman. SEC filings show that SCHWARZ MARK E bought 12,252 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 08 at a price of $0.98 per share for a total of $12007.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3.09 million shares.

RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 31 that SCHWARZ MARK E (Chairman) bought a total of 1,179 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 31 and was made at $0.89 per share for $1049.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.08 million shares of the RAVE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 26, SCHWARZ MARK E (Chairman) acquired 10,986 shares at an average price of $0.88 for $9668.0. The insider now directly holds 3,078,694 shares of RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (RAVE).

RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (RAVE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) that is trading -27.62% down over the past 12 months and Papa John’s International Inc. (PZZA) that is -27.51% lower over the same period. Potbelly Corporation (PBPB) is -23.08% down on the 1-year trading charts.