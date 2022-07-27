Is Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (RUTH) a good stock to buy now?

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (NASDAQ: RUTH) is -18.94% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.16 and a high of $24.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RUTH stock was last observed hovering at around $16.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.47% off its average median price target of $24.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.26% off the consensus price target high of $27.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 26.68% higher than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $16.13, the stock is -2.01% and -7.32% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.52 million and changing -2.83% at the moment leaves the stock -18.00% off its SMA200. RUTH registered -23.19% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.42%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.69 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.15.

The stock witnessed a -8.87% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -24.91%, and is -4.05% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.63% over the week and 3.78% over the month.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (RUTH) has around 4527 employees, a market worth around $575.84M and $468.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.69 and Fwd P/E is 9.99. Profit margin for the company is 9.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.40% and -35.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.20%).

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (RUTH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (RUTH) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/04/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 253.60% this year.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (RUTH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 33.59M, and float is at 32.42M with Short Float at 3.99%.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (RUTH) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (RUTH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mirdamadi Susan,the company’sEVP, Chief Admin Officer. SEC filings show that Mirdamadi Susan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 25 at a price of $24.00 per share for a total of $0.36 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.1 million shares.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 11 that Mirdamadi Susan (EVP, Chief Admin Officer) sold a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 11 and was made at $23.00 per share for $0.34 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the RUTH stock.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (RUTH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) that is trading -21.88% down over the past 12 months and Dine Brands Global Inc. (DIN) that is -20.93% lower over the same period. Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) is -32.97% down on the 1-year trading charts.