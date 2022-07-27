Kronos Worldwide Inc. (KRO) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 15.12% Change This Year

Kronos Worldwide Inc. (NYSE: KRO) is 15.12% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.06 and a high of $19.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The KRO stock was last observed hovering at around $17.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.2%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $17.28, the stock is -0.92% and -3.49% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.22 million and changing -1.14% at the moment leaves the stock 11.57% off its SMA200. KRO registered 24.14% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 17.71%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.03 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.49.

The stock witnessed a -8.38% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.23%, and is -0.86% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.15% over the week and 3.23% over the month.

Kronos Worldwide Inc. (KRO) has around 2248 employees, a market worth around $2.02B and $2.04B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.23 and Fwd P/E is 8.41. Profit margin for the company is 7.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 43.28% and -12.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.10%).

Kronos Worldwide Inc. (KRO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kronos Worldwide Inc. (KRO) is a “Hold”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kronos Worldwide Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 76.80% this year.

Kronos Worldwide Inc. (KRO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 115.50M, and float is at 21.97M with Short Float at 5.36%.

Kronos Worldwide Inc. (KRO) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Kronos Worldwide Inc. (KRO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CONTRAN CORP,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that CONTRAN CORP sold 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 01 at a price of $21.94 per share for a total of $65820.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Kronos Worldwide Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 01 that CONTRAN CORP (10% Owner) sold a total of 5,900 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 01 and was made at $21.94 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the KRO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 01, CONTRAN CORP (10% Owner) disposed off 2,000 shares at an average price of $8.23 for $16460.0. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Kronos Worldwide Inc. (KRO).

Kronos Worldwide Inc. (KRO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Huntsman Corporation (HUN) that is trading 8.63% up over the past 12 months and Sensient Technologies Corporation (SXT) that is -3.85% lower over the same period.