Minerals Technologies Inc. (MTX) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -11.59% Change This Year

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MTX) is -11.59% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $57.52 and a high of $81.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MTX stock was last observed hovering at around $64.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $88.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.33% off the consensus price target high of $100.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 21.13% higher than the price target low of $82.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $64.67, the stock is 4.79% and 2.25% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 86363.0 and changing -0.05% at the moment leaves the stock -4.56% off its SMA200. MTX registered -17.62% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.89%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.49 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.39.

The stock witnessed a 5.98% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.70%, and is 2.15% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.97% over the week and 2.63% over the month.

Minerals Technologies Inc. (MTX) has around 3961 employees, a market worth around $2.13B and $1.92B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.90 and Fwd P/E is 10.11. Profit margin for the company is 8.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.43% and -21.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.80%).

Minerals Technologies Inc. (MTX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Minerals Technologies Inc. (MTX) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Minerals Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 48.00% this year.

Minerals Technologies Inc. (MTX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 33.10M, and float is at 32.62M with Short Float at 1.81%.

Minerals Technologies Inc. (MTX) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Minerals Technologies Inc. (MTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by GARTH MATTHEW E,the company’sSVP, Finance & Treasury, & CFO. SEC filings show that GARTH MATTHEW E bought 100 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 07 at a price of $63.75 per share for a total of $6375.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 13591.0 shares.

Minerals Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 16 that MONAGLE DJ III (Group President) sold a total of 9,340 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 16 and was made at $72.48 per share for $0.68 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 67792.0 shares of the MTX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 15, Meek Thomas J (Senior Vice President) disposed off 16,814 shares at an average price of $71.05 for $1.19 million. The insider now directly holds 77,887 shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (MTX).

Minerals Technologies Inc. (MTX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) that is trading -16.96% down over the past 12 months and Olin Corporation (OLN) that is 9.84% higher over the same period. FMC Corporation (FMC) is 1.09% up on the 1-year trading charts.