National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) up 9.67% since start of the year

National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE: NFG) is 9.67% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $50.05 and a high of $75.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NFG stock was last observed hovering at around $68.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.89% off its average median price target of $81.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.21% off the consensus price target high of $89.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -13.1% lower than the price target low of $62.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $70.12, the stock is 6.63% and 2.49% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.83 million and changing 2.77% at the moment leaves the stock 8.53% off its SMA200. NFG registered 35.81% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 16.52%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.41 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.07.

The stock witnessed a 6.27% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.92%, and is 5.21% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.37% over the week and 2.50% over the month.

National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) has around 2188 employees, a market worth around $6.44B and $2.00B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.63 and Fwd P/E is 10.22. Profit margin for the company is 23.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 40.10% and -7.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.10%).

National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

National Fuel Gas Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 381.90% this year.

National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 91.44M, and float is at 90.25M with Short Float at 2.70%.

National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KRAEMER RONALD C,the company’sChief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that KRAEMER RONALD C sold 1,390 shares of the company’s common stock on May 23 at a price of $70.00 per share for a total of $97306.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45995.0 shares.

National Fuel Gas Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 11 that TANSKI RONALD J (Director) sold a total of 42,555 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 11 and was made at $69.95 per share for $2.98 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.31 million shares of the NFG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 28, TANSKI RONALD J (Director) disposed off 42,555 shares at an average price of $68.96 for $2.93 million. The insider now directly holds 353,829 shares of National Fuel Gas Company (NFG).

National Fuel Gas Company (NFG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include ONEOK Inc. (OKE) that is trading 11.54% up over the past 12 months and Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) that is 16.81% higher over the same period. NiSource Inc. (NI) is 15.69% up on the 1-year trading charts.