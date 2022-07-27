Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NRK) Is Down -18.27% in 2022 With Lots of Room to Run

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NRK) is -18.27% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.49 and a high of $14.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NRK stock was last observed hovering at around $11.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $11.27, the stock is 1.03% and 1.29% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 91830.0 and changing 0.18% at the moment leaves the stock -9.53% off its SMA200. NRK registered -20.24% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.90%.

The stock witnessed a 2.27% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.53%, and is 0.45% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.90% over the week and 1.02% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 11.35. Distance from 52-week low is 7.44% and -22.01% from its 52-week high.

.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NRK) Top Institutional Holders

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NRK) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NRK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by PERRY MICHAEL A,the company’sVice President. SEC filings show that PERRY MICHAEL A bought 42,639 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 13 at a price of $11.23 per share for a total of $0.48 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 42639.0 shares.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 10 that PERRY MICHAEL A (Vice President) sold a total of 44,762 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 10 and was made at $10.88 per share for $0.49 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the NRK stock.