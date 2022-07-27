Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ: OTTR) is -5.35% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $49.22 and a high of $71.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OTTR stock was last observed hovering at around $66.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.2%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $67.60, the stock is 1.50% and 3.45% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.15 million and changing 1.81% at the moment leaves the stock 5.61% off its SMA200. OTTR registered 35.36% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 7.83%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.75 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.07.

The stock witnessed a 4.00% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.51%, and is 0.72% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.91% over the week and 2.71% over the month.

Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR) has around 2487 employees, a market worth around $2.81B and $1.31B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.96 and Fwd P/E is 19.52. Profit margin for the company is 16.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 37.36% and -5.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.60%).

Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 80.40% this year.

Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 41.55M, and float is at 40.75M with Short Float at 1.29%.

Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR) Insider Activity

A total of 36 insider transactions have happened at Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by O’KEEFE TIMOTHY J,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that O’KEEFE TIMOTHY J sold 1,525 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 07 at a price of $67.20 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Otter Tail Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 17 that ERICKSON JOHN D (Director) sold a total of 9,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 17 and was made at $66.52 per share for $0.63 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the OTTR stock.

Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ameren Corporation (AEE) that is trading 7.39% up over the past 12 months and Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) that is 2.78% higher over the same period. Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT) is 0.09% up on the 1-year trading charts.