Positives for Banc of California Inc. (BANC) as stock gains in recent trading

Banc of California Inc. (NYSE: BANC) is -10.81% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.67 and a high of $22.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BANC stock was last observed hovering at around $17.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $23.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.0% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 12.5% higher than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.50, the stock is -1.73% and -2.75% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.28 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -9.48% off its SMA200. BANC registered -1.85% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.54%.

The stock witnessed a -1.41% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.91%, and is -3.31% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.69% over the week and 2.76% over the month.

Banc of California Inc. (BANC) has around 673 employees, a market worth around $1.14B and $326.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.86 and Fwd P/E is 8.44. Profit margin for the company is 15.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.98% and -20.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.20%).

Banc of California Inc. (BANC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Banc of California Inc. (BANC) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Banc of California Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/27/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 122.10% this year.

Banc of California Inc. (BANC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 62.61M, and float is at 59.31M with Short Float at 2.09%.

Banc of California Inc. (BANC) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at Banc of California Inc. (BANC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Barker James Andrew,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Barker James Andrew bought 12,900 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 01 at a price of $19.32 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 76245.0 shares.

Banc of California Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 27 that WOLFF JARED M (PRESIDENT AND CEO) bought a total of 5,015 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 27 and was made at $19.70 per share for $98796.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 50115.0 shares of the BANC stock.

Banc of California Inc. (BANC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC) that is trading -66.90% down over the past 12 months and Riverview Bancorp Inc. (RVSB) that is 0.99% higher over the same period. First Financial Northwest Inc. (FFNW) is -1.35% down on the 1-year trading charts.