Positives for Interface Inc. (TILE) as stock gains in recent trading

Interface Inc. (NASDAQ: TILE) is -11.47% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.87 and a high of $18.03 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TILE stock was last observed hovering at around $14.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.12% off its average median price target of $19.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.76% off the consensus price target high of $21.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 16.94% higher than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.12, the stock is 7.51% and 5.17% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.19 million and changing -0.84% at the moment leaves the stock 0.08% off its SMA200. TILE registered -0.91% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 3.14%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.12 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.41.

The stock witnessed a 12.87% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.95%, and is -0.14% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.66% over the week and 3.70% over the month.

Interface Inc. (TILE) has around 3646 employees, a market worth around $839.15M and $1.24B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.55 and Fwd P/E is 8.73. Profit margin for the company is 5.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.96% and -21.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.90%).

Interface Inc. (TILE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Interface Inc. (TILE) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Interface Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/26/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 176.20% this year.

Interface Inc. (TILE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 59.25M, and float is at 58.05M with Short Float at 1.97%.

Interface Inc. (TILE) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Interface Inc. (TILE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 15 times.

Interface Inc. (TILE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include HNI Corporation (HNI) that is trading -9.42% down over the past 12 months and The Dixie Group Inc. (DXYN) that is -49.83% lower over the same period.