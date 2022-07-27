Sachem Capital Corp. (SACH) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Sachem Capital Corp. (AMEX: SACH) is -22.43% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.83 and a high of $6.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SACH stock was last observed hovering at around $4.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $6.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.38% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 24.5% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.53, the stock is 3.20% and -0.25% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.48 million and changing 2.03% at the moment leaves the stock -12.76% off its SMA200. SACH registered -12.04% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.64%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.36.

The stock witnessed a 8.63% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.74%, and is -4.83% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.69% over the week and 3.44% over the month.

Sachem Capital Corp. (SACH) has around 19 employees, a market worth around $171.23M and $35.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.05 and Fwd P/E is 6.92. Distance from 52-week low is 18.28% and -30.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.40%).

Sachem Capital Corp. (SACH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sachem Capital Corp. (SACH) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.40, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sachem Capital Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/16/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 7.10% this year.

Sachem Capital Corp. (SACH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 34.89M, and float is at 33.64M with Short Float at 1.03%.

Sachem Capital Corp. (SACH) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Sachem Capital Corp. (SACH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Haydon William C. SEC filings show that Haydon William C bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 15 at a price of $4.62 per share for a total of $9240.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 22000.0 shares.

Sachem Capital Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 15 that Haydon William Cbought a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 15 and was made at $4.34 per share for $8680.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20000.0 shares of the SACH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 16, Haydon William C () acquired 2,000 shares at an average price of $4.50 for $9000.0. The insider now directly holds 18,000 shares of Sachem Capital Corp. (SACH).

Sachem Capital Corp. (SACH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Realty Income Corporation (O) that is trading 5.85% up over the past 12 months. New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) is -34.01% down on the 1-year trading charts.