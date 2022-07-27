SEI Investments Company (SEIC) Is Down -11.95% in 2022 With Lots of Room to Run

SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ: SEIC) is -11.95% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $51.07 and a high of $65.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SEIC stock was last observed hovering at around $54.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.58% off its average median price target of $59.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.45% off the consensus price target high of $65.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -3.19% lower than the price target low of $52.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $53.66, the stock is -0.50% and -2.11% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.52 million and changing -1.07% at the moment leaves the stock -8.78% off its SMA200. SEIC registered -11.41% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.24%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.22 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.82.

The stock witnessed a -3.11% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.69%, and is -0.67% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.97% over the week and 2.28% over the month.

SEI Investments Company (SEIC) has around 4371 employees, a market worth around $7.34B and $2.05B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.88 and Fwd P/E is 14.82. Profit margin for the company is 26.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.07% and -17.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.40%).

SEI Investments Company (SEIC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SEI Investments Company (SEIC) is a “Hold”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SEI Investments Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/19/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 27.10% this year.

SEI Investments Company (SEIC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 137.94M, and float is at 112.84M with Short Float at 2.15%.

SEI Investments Company (SEIC) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at SEI Investments Company (SEIC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WEST ALFRED P JR,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that WEST ALFRED P JR sold 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 09 at a price of $61.00 per share for a total of $6.1 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9.22 million shares.

SEI Investments Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 08 that WEST ALFRED P JR (10% Owner) sold a total of 32,345 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 08 and was made at $61.65 per share for $1.99 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9.32 million shares of the SEIC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 30, Barr Kevin (EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT) disposed off 40,000 shares at an average price of $59.63 for $2.39 million. The insider now directly holds 144,741 shares of SEI Investments Company (SEIC).

SEI Investments Company (SEIC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) that is trading -10.10% down over the past 12 months and Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) that is -34.58% lower over the same period. First Republic Bank (FRC) is -20.84% down on the 1-year trading charts.