Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY) on Track to Reach $70.00 in a Year

Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE: SKY) is -25.44% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $43.04 and a high of $85.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SKY stock was last observed hovering at around $59.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.24% off its average median price target of $70.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.01% off the consensus price target high of $95.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -15.47% lower than the price target low of $51.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $58.89, the stock is 8.92% and 12.62% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.4 million and changing -0.41% at the moment leaves the stock -7.00% off its SMA200. SKY registered 9.66% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.36 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.44.

The stock witnessed a 18.61% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.22%, and is 4.12% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.22% over the week and 4.12% over the month.

Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY) has around 8400 employees, a market worth around $3.36B and $2.21B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.60 and Fwd P/E is 13.02. Profit margin for the company is 11.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 36.83% and -31.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (28.70%).

Skyline Champion Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 190.70% this year.

Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 56.90M, and float is at 55.85M with Short Float at 3.29%.

Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Nelson Erin Mulligan,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Nelson Erin Mulligan sold 6,508 shares of the company’s common stock on May 26 at a price of $52.83 per share for a total of $0.34 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1750.0 shares.

Skyline Champion Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 17 that Burkhardt Timothy A. (VP & Controller) sold a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 17 and was made at $68.55 per share for $0.17 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 30693.0 shares of the SKY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 15, KIMMELL JOSEPH A. (EVP) disposed off 6,931 shares at an average price of $74.85 for $0.52 million. The insider now directly holds 39,490 shares of Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY).

Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Thor Industries Inc. (THO) that is trading -28.75% down over the past 12 months. Cavco Industries Inc. (CVCO) is 4.35% up on the 1-year trading charts.