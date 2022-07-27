Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Super Micro Computer Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI) is 17.63% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $34.11 and a high of $58.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SMCI stock was last observed hovering at around $52.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.78%.

Currently trading at $51.70, the stock is 20.71% and 10.50% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.4 million and changing -1.49% at the moment leaves the stock 21.22% off its SMA200. SMCI registered 46.54% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 26.28%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.64 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.19.

The stock witnessed a 21.08% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.85%, and is 18.14% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.90% over the week and 4.26% over the month.

Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) has around 4155 employees, a market worth around $2.73B and $4.63B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.04 and Fwd P/E is 8.29. Profit margin for the company is 4.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 51.57% and -11.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.80%).

Super Micro Computer Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/17/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 31.00% this year.

Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 51.71M, and float is at 44.75M with Short Float at 3.03%.

Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) Insider Activity

A total of 45 insider transactions have happened at Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by TUAN SHERMAN,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that TUAN SHERMAN sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 13 at a price of $51.95 per share for a total of $0.52 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24889.0 shares.

Super Micro Computer Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 19 that Liang Charles (President and CEO) sold a total of 5,388 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 19 and was made at $42.00 per share for $0.23 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 45305.0 shares of the SMCI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 19, Liu Liang Chiu-Chu Sara (Director) disposed off 5,388 shares at an average price of $42.00 for $0.23 million. The insider now directly holds 45,305 shares of Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI).

Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include HP Inc. (HPQ) that is trading 12.18% up over the past 12 months and Intel Corporation (INTC) that is -28.26% lower over the same period. Digi International Inc. (DGII) is 31.46% up on the 1-year trading charts.