The Lovesac Company (LOVE) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ: LOVE) is -56.29% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.05 and a high of $87.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LOVE stock was last observed hovering at around $31.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.52% off its average median price target of $85.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 76.65% off the consensus price target high of $124.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 51.73% higher than the price target low of $60.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $28.96, the stock is -10.03% and -11.22% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.43 million and changing -8.01% at the moment leaves the stock -43.86% off its SMA200. LOVE registered -53.13% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -45.28%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.00 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.64.

The stock witnessed a -13.19% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -41.54%, and is -17.87% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.89% over the week and 6.68% over the month.

The Lovesac Company (LOVE) has around 607 employees, a market worth around $474.08M and $544.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.23 and Fwd P/E is 7.08. Profit margin for the company is 8.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.17% and -66.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (29.50%).

The Lovesac Company (LOVE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Lovesac Company (LOVE) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.40, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Lovesac Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/08/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 197.60% this year.

The Lovesac Company (LOVE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 15.15M, and float is at 13.41M with Short Float at 15.66%.

The Lovesac Company (LOVE) Insider Activity

A total of 48 insider transactions have happened at The Lovesac Company (LOVE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Nelson Shawn David,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Nelson Shawn David sold 8,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 15 at a price of $33.89 per share for a total of $0.27 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64895.0 shares.

The Lovesac Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 12 that Romig Shirley (Director) sold a total of 2,300 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 12 and was made at $49.38 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5816.0 shares of the LOVE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 06, McLallen Walter Field (Director) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $47.98 for $47975.0. The insider now directly holds 8,891 shares of The Lovesac Company (LOVE).

The Lovesac Company (LOVE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) that is trading -14.49% down over the past 12 months. Wayfair Inc. (W) is -84.12% down on the 1-year trading charts.