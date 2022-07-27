These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Calix Inc. (CALX)

Calix Inc. (NYSE: CALX) is -37.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $31.59 and a high of $80.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CALX stock was last observed hovering at around $44.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 6.06% off its average median price target of $61.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.81% off the consensus price target high of $67.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -4.96% lower than the price target low of $48.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $50.38, the stock is 28.35% and 35.75% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.88 million and changing 13.67% at the moment leaves the stock 0.22% off its SMA200. CALX registered 5.33% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 11.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.88 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $35.43.

The stock witnessed a 39.40% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.16%, and is 18.85% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.41% over the week and 5.47% over the month.

Calix Inc. (CALX) has around 954 employees, a market worth around $3.39B and $702.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.16 and Fwd P/E is 45.51. Profit margin for the company is 32.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 59.48% and -37.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (42.20%).

Calix Inc. (CALX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Calix Inc. (CALX) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Calix Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/25/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 550.50% this year.

Calix Inc. (CALX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 64.49M, and float is at 56.37M with Short Float at 3.77%.

Calix Inc. (CALX) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Calix Inc. (CALX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LISTWIN DONALD J,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that LISTWIN DONALD J sold 16,250 shares of the company’s common stock on May 06 at a price of $37.72 per share for a total of $0.61 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.73 million shares.

Calix Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 05 that LISTWIN DONALD J (Director) sold a total of 33,750 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 05 and was made at $39.97 per share for $1.35 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.75 million shares of the CALX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 02, DENUCCIO KEVIN A (Director) disposed off 12,477 shares at an average price of $40.00 for $0.5 million. The insider now directly holds 80,000 shares of Calix Inc. (CALX).

Calix Inc. (CALX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include DZS Inc. (DZSI) that is trading -9.17% down over the past 12 months and Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR) that is 1.67% higher over the same period. ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (ADTN) is 4.13% up on the 1-year trading charts.