These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Snap-on Incorporated (SNA)

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE: SNA) is 0.28% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $190.08 and a high of $235.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SNA stock was last observed hovering at around $214.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.81% off its average median price target of $231.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.86% off the consensus price target high of $280.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -27.05% lower than the price target low of $170.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $215.99, the stock is 6.94% and 3.80% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.3 million and changing 0.85% at the moment leaves the stock 2.03% off its SMA200. SNA registered -1.88% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 2.47%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.49 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.01.

The stock witnessed a 6.99% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.26%, and is 4.07% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.05% over the week and 2.05% over the month.

Snap-on Incorporated (SNA) has around 12800 employees, a market worth around $11.45B and $4.73B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.55 and Fwd P/E is 12.96. Profit margin for the company is 18.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.63% and -8.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.30%).

Snap-on Incorporated (SNA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Snap-on Incorporated (SNA) is a “Hold”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Snap-on Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/20/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 30.40% this year.

Snap-on Incorporated (SNA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 53.30M, and float is at 52.59M with Short Float at 5.99%.

Snap-on Incorporated (SNA) Insider Activity

A total of 39 insider transactions have happened at Snap-on Incorporated (SNA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by PINCHUK NICHOLAS T,the company’sChairman, President and CEO. SEC filings show that PINCHUK NICHOLAS T sold 19,394 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 01 at a price of $216.58 per share for a total of $4.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.62 million shares.

Snap-on Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 17 that PINCHUK NICHOLAS T (Chairman, President and CEO) sold a total of 24,880 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 17 and was made at $213.70 per share for $5.32 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.6 million shares of the SNA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 09, Pagliari Aldo John (Sr VP – Finance & CFO) disposed off 6,191 shares at an average price of $214.00 for $1.32 million. The insider now directly holds 67,878 shares of Snap-on Incorporated (SNA).

Snap-on Incorporated (SNA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Danaher Corporation (DHR) that is trading -4.71% down over the past 12 months and Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) that is -14.64% lower over the same period.