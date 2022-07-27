Things appear to be looking up for Diodes Incorporated (DIOD)

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ: DIOD) is -32.34% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $58.52 and a high of $113.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DIOD stock was last observed hovering at around $74.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.54% off its average median price target of $97.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.85% off the consensus price target high of $130.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -14.31% lower than the price target low of $65.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $74.30, the stock is 10.38% and 5.87% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.14 million and changing -0.72% at the moment leaves the stock -14.51% off its SMA200. DIOD registered -4.44% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.60%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.78 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.91.

The stock witnessed a 11.90% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.42%, and is 3.67% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.02% over the week and 3.83% over the month.

Diodes Incorporated (DIOD) has around 8921 employees, a market worth around $3.43B and $1.87B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.01 and Fwd P/E is 10.51. Profit margin for the company is 14.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.97% and -34.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.80%).

Diodes Incorporated (DIOD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Diodes Incorporated (DIOD) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Diodes Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/08/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 165.60% this year.

Diodes Incorporated (DIOD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 45.10M, and float is at 44.37M with Short Float at 2.89%.

Diodes Incorporated (DIOD) Insider Activity

A total of 70 insider transactions have happened at Diodes Incorporated (DIOD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 39 and purchases happening 31 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Whitmire Brett R,the company’sCFO. SEC filings show that Whitmire Brett R sold 600 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 05 at a price of $60.00 per share for a total of $36000.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27125.0 shares.

Diodes Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 01 that Menard Peter M (Director) sold a total of 630 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 01 and was made at $77.80 per share for $49014.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 16310.0 shares of the DIOD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 14, Tang Francis (SVP, WW Discrete Products) acquired 2,000 shares at an average price of $70.00 for $0.14 million. The insider now directly holds 45,989 shares of Diodes Incorporated (DIOD).

Diodes Incorporated (DIOD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH) that is trading -11.29% down over the past 12 months and Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) that is -14.56% lower over the same period. ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) is 58.76% up on the 1-year trading charts.