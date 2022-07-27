TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (TRTX) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE: TRTX) is -16.07% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.80 and a high of $13.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TRTX stock was last observed hovering at around $10.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07%.

Currently trading at $10.34, the stock is 7.14% and 4.60% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.16 million and changing 0.68% at the moment leaves the stock -10.84% off its SMA200. TRTX registered -21.17% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.28%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.35.

The stock witnessed a 8.73% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.34%, and is 2.58% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.30% over the week and 2.72% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 12.94 and Fwd P/E is 8.12. Profit margin for the company is 27.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.50% and -23.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.40%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 142.70% this year.

TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (TRTX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 77.18M, and float is at 61.02M with Short Float at 1.75%.

TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (TRTX) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (TRTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CHINA INVESTMENT CORP,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that CHINA INVESTMENT CORP sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 20 at a price of $12.34 per share for a total of $12.34 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7.39 million shares.

TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 17 that CHINA INVESTMENT CORP (10% Owner) sold a total of 1,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 17 and was made at $12.33 per share for $12.33 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8.39 million shares of the TRTX stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (TRTX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) that is trading -12.48% down over the past 12 months and JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) that is -25.52% lower over the same period. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (SBRA) is -18.17% down on the 1-year trading charts.