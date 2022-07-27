Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (UCTT): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:UCTT Stock Is Going Next

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UCTT) is -41.25% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.00 and a high of $60.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The UCTT stock was last observed hovering at around $34.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.6%.

Currently trading at $33.70, the stock is 9.70% and 8.50% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.26 million and changing -1.75% at the moment leaves the stock -21.93% off its SMA200. UCTT registered -34.10% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -33.23%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.81 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.97.

The stock witnessed a 10.78% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.14%, and is 2.74% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.97% over the week and 4.48% over the month.

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (UCTT) has around 7066 employees, a market worth around $1.57B and $2.25B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.58 and Fwd P/E is 6.35. Profit margin for the company is 5.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.62% and -44.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.80%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 42.50% this year.

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (UCTT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 44.90M, and float is at 44.09M with Short Float at 2.36%.

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (UCTT) Insider Activity

A total of 60 insider transactions have happened at Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (UCTT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 37 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Seto Jacqueline A.,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Seto Jacqueline A. sold 1,460 shares of the company’s common stock on May 27 at a price of $34.12 per share for a total of $49811.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11809.0 shares.

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 11 that Cho Paul Yoonku (General Counsel and Secretary) sold a total of 3,536 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 11 and was made at $30.41 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 21006.0 shares of the UCTT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 03, Scholhamer James P (CEO) acquired 676 shares at an average price of $32.00 for $21632.0. The insider now directly holds 396,050 shares of Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (UCTT).

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (UCTT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Azenta Inc. (AZTA) that is trading -28.12% down over the past 12 months and Entegris Inc. (ENTG) that is -15.53% lower over the same period. Advanced Energy Industries Inc. (AEIS) is -17.13% down on the 1-year trading charts.