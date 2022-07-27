United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

United Community Banks Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI) is -9.99% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.62 and a high of $39.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The UCBI stock was last observed hovering at around $32.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $36.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.98% off the consensus price target high of $42.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 7.57% higher than the price target low of $35.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $32.35, the stock is 4.12% and 5.78% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.34 million and changing -0.19% at the moment leaves the stock -4.76% off its SMA200. UCBI registered 12.05% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.36%.

The stock witnessed a 5.89% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.11%, and is 0.09% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.23% over the week and 2.69% over the month.

United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI) has around 2893 employees, a market worth around $3.43B and $649.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.41 and Fwd P/E is 9.93. Profit margin for the company is 40.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.13% and -17.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.40%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 55.00% this year.

United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 106.59M, and float is at 105.43M with Short Float at 1.96%.

United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by DANIELS KENNETH L,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that DANIELS KENNETH L bought 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 16 at a price of $28.20 per share for a total of $14100.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 13299.0 shares.

United Community Banks Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 01 that HARTON H LYNN (President & CEO) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 01 and was made at $35.11 per share for $0.18 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.24 million shares of the UCBI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 03, HARTON H LYNN (President & CEO) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $36.31 for $0.36 million. The insider now directly holds 218,993 shares of United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI).

United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) that is trading -8.80% down over the past 12 months and American National Bankshares Inc. (AMNB) that is 11.66% higher over the same period.