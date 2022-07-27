What should you know before buying stock in SouthState Corporation (SSB)

SouthState Corporation (NASDAQ: SSB) is 1.22% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $62.60 and a high of $93.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SSB stock was last observed hovering at around $81.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.35% off its average median price target of $90.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.91% off the consensus price target high of $100.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 4.6% higher than the price target low of $85.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $81.09, the stock is 4.84% and 4.75% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.34 million and changing -0.43% at the moment leaves the stock 0.19% off its SMA200. SSB registered 13.86% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.50%.

The stock witnessed a 2.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.12%, and is 2.81% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.33% over the week and 2.29% over the month.

SouthState Corporation (SSB) has around 4929 employees, a market worth around $6.18B and $1.08B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.43 and Fwd P/E is 10.52. Profit margin for the company is 39.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.54% and -13.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.10%).

SouthState Corporation (SSB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SouthState Corporation (SSB) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SouthState Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/26/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 206.20% this year.

SouthState Corporation (SSB) Top Institutional Holders

SouthState Corporation (SSB) Insider Activity

A total of 40 insider transactions have happened at SouthState Corporation (SSB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Cofield Ronald M.,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Cofield Ronald M. bought 300 shares of the company’s common stock on May 02 at a price of $75.75 per share for a total of $22725.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 712.0 shares.

SouthState Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 29 that Williams Douglas Lloyd (President, Atlanta Banking Grp) sold a total of 4,950 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 29 and was made at $85.02 per share for $0.42 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 89269.0 shares of the SSB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 21, Lapointe Greg A (Chief Banking Officer) disposed off 300 shares at an average price of $85.60 for $25680.0. The insider now directly holds 17,940 shares of SouthState Corporation (SSB).

SouthState Corporation (SSB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include First Busey Corporation (BUSE) that is trading 7.74% up over the past 12 months and Glacier Bancorp Inc. (GBCI) that is -5.13% lower over the same period. Flushing Financial Corporation (FFIC) is 1.91% up on the 1-year trading charts.