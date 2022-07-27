Why Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (ASAI) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE: ASAI) is 21.60% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.73 and a high of $18.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ASAI stock was last observed hovering at around $14.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06%.

Currently trading at $14.41, the stock is 2.83% and -3.51% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.34 million and changing -0.41% at the moment leaves the stock 3.21% off its SMA200. ASAI registered -16.16% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 30.88%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.65.

The stock witnessed a 1.98% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.81%, and is 1.48% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.00% over the week and 3.45% over the month.

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (ASAI) has around 60000 employees, a market worth around $3.86B and $7.99B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.47 and Fwd P/E is 2.63. Profit margin for the company is 3.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 48.10% and -22.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.80%).

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/27/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 55.90% this year.

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (ASAI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 269.40M, and float is at 158.13M with Short Float at 0.19%.