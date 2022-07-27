Why should you keep an eye on The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. (THG)?

The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. (NYSE: THG) is 8.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $121.69 and a high of $155.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The THG stock was last observed hovering at around $140.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.04%.

Currently trading at $141.55, the stock is -0.82% and -1.25% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.14 million and changing 0.74% at the moment leaves the stock 1.78% off its SMA200. THG registered 7.07% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 4.28%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.04.

The stock witnessed a -4.36% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.46%, and is 3.35% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.10% over the week and 2.14% over the month.

The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. (THG) has around 4400 employees, a market worth around $5.08B and $5.21B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.82 and Fwd P/E is 11.88. Profit margin for the company is 8.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.32% and -9.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.50%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 21.40% this year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. (THG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 35.50M, and float is at 35.29M with Short Float at 1.87%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. (THG) Insider Activity

A total of 88 insider transactions have happened at The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. (THG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 64 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Roche John C,the company’sPresident and CEO. SEC filings show that Roche John C sold 922 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 21 at a price of $155.24 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74843.0 shares.

The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 29 that Roche John C (President and CEO) sold a total of 2,725 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 29 and was made at $150.47 per share for $0.41 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 74843.0 shares of the THG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 28, Roche John C (President and CEO) disposed off 4,533 shares at an average price of $150.09 for $0.68 million. The insider now directly holds 74,843 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. (THG).

The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. (THG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include American Financial Group Inc. (AFG) that is trading 26.23% up over the past 12 months and W. R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) that is 30.52% higher over the same period. Markel Corporation (MKL) is 5.73% up on the 1-year trading charts.