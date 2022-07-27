Will Dine Brands Global Inc. (DIN) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Dine Brands Global Inc. (NYSE: DIN) is -14.60% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $61.29 and a high of $95.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DIN stock was last observed hovering at around $66.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.55% off its average median price target of $85.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.92% off the consensus price target high of $106.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 23.84% higher than the price target low of $85.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $64.74, the stock is -3.68% and -6.37% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.15 million and changing -2.34% at the moment leaves the stock -13.47% off its SMA200. DIN registered -20.93% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -2.78%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.82 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.12.

The stock witnessed a -4.39% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.25%, and is -6.85% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.06% over the week and 3.69% over the month.

Dine Brands Global Inc. (DIN) has around 3521 employees, a market worth around $1.09B and $922.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.52 and Fwd P/E is 9.24. Distance from 52-week low is 5.62% and -31.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.60%).

Dine Brands Global Inc. (DIN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Dine Brands Global Inc. (DIN) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Dine Brands Global Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 188.00% this year.

Dine Brands Global Inc. (DIN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 16.72M, and float is at 16.41M with Short Float at 9.55%.

Dine Brands Global Inc. (DIN) Insider Activity

A total of 33 insider transactions have happened at Dine Brands Global Inc. (DIN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hyter Michael,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Hyter Michael sold 1,600 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 11 at a price of $72.86 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1329.0 shares.

Dine Brands Global Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 10 that KAY LARRY ALAN (Director) sold a total of 350 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 10 and was made at $72.30 per share for $25305.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11909.0 shares of the DIN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 10, KAY LARRY ALAN (Director) disposed off 1,950 shares at an average price of $72.47 for $0.14 million. The insider now directly holds 9,096 shares of Dine Brands Global Inc. (DIN).

Dine Brands Global Inc. (DIN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) that is trading -21.88% down over the past 12 months and Brinker International Inc. (EAT) that is -60.55% lower over the same period. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (CBRL) is -36.57% down on the 1-year trading charts.